History-sheeter swami accused of molesting 15+ women at Delhi ashram 

The head of a prominent ashram in Delhi 's Vasant Kunj, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, is currently absconding after over 15 women accused him of molestation. The complainants were pursuing Post-Graduate Diploma in Management courses on EWS scholarships at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, where Saraswati was director. According to police, at least 17 female students out of 32 who recorded their accounts accused Swami Chaitanyananda of using abusive language, sending vulgar text messages, and forcing physical contact.

Investigation progress 3 women faculty, administrators allegedly aided the accused The probe also revealed that three women faculty and administrators allegedly aided the accused. While these three women have been questioned by police, their full involvement will only be disclosed after Saraswati is apprehended, sources told India Today. In the meantime, CCTV footage has been examined, and several raids have been conducted at both the incident site and Saraswati's residences. The police have seized hard disks and a video recorder for forensic analysis.

Evidence collection CCTV footage examined, several raids conducted A Volvo car with a fake UN number plate was also found parked in the basement of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management during the investigation. After the allegations surfaced, the Sri Sringeri Math administration removed him from his position as director. "Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati...has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate. As a result, the Peeth has severed all ties with him...(It) has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts," the ashram said.