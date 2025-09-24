India-US energy partnership: What it means for the world

A cleaner, greener future

This partnership means big moves for clean power: India plans to double its nuclear capacity in the coming years and boost clean energy from 250GW to 500GW by 2030.

The US is pitching in with tech, trade, and over $1 billion in financing for clean energy supply chains to help make this happen.

It's not just about more power—it's about building resilient supply chains, supporting innovation, and creating a sustainable future that can handle global challenges.

Plus, India's pushback against Europe's carbon rules highlights how global teamwork is shaping tomorrow's energy game.