India-US energy partnership: What it means for the world
India expressed its intention to step up its energy partnership with the US.
At an event in New York City this week, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said working closely with the US is key for India's energy security and growth—especially as both countries look to diversify and modernize their energy mix.
A cleaner, greener future
This partnership means big moves for clean power: India plans to double its nuclear capacity in the coming years and boost clean energy from 250GW to 500GW by 2030.
The US is pitching in with tech, trade, and over $1 billion in financing for clean energy supply chains to help make this happen.
It's not just about more power—it's about building resilient supply chains, supporting innovation, and creating a sustainable future that can handle global challenges.
Plus, India's pushback against Europe's carbon rules highlights how global teamwork is shaping tomorrow's energy game.