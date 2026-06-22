Swapan Dasgupta: West Bengal to build 2nd airport near Kalyani

West Bengal regional airports and upgrades

That's not all! The government also plans to develop regional airports in Purulia, Balurghat, and Malda under the UDAN scheme to boost connectivity and tourism.

Plus, Coochbehar Airport is set for expansion with a ₹10 crore allocation.

On top of that, land has been earmarked for upgrades at Hasimara and Kalaikunda Air Force Stations as part of efforts to modernize aviation infrastructure across West Bengal.