Swapan Dasgupta: West Bengal to build 2nd airport near Kalyani
Big news for travelers: West Bengal just announced plans for a second airport near Kolkata, aiming to ease crowding at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.
Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta shared the update during today's budget session.
The new greenfield airport will be built on 1,000 to 1,500 acres near Kalyani in Nadia district, so you might soon have more flight options and less hassle.
West Bengal regional airports and upgrades
That's not all! The government also plans to develop regional airports in Purulia, Balurghat, and Malda under the UDAN scheme to boost connectivity and tourism.
Plus, Coochbehar Airport is set for expansion with a ₹10 crore allocation.
On top of that, land has been earmarked for upgrades at Hasimara and Kalaikunda Air Force Stations as part of efforts to modernize aviation infrastructure across West Bengal.