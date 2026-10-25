Swavlamban 2026 in New Delhi connects homegrown tech to Navy
India
Swavlamban 2026 is happening in New Delhi on October 26-27, and it's focused on boosting the Navy's self-reliance by connecting homegrown tech with real naval needs.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan called it a big step toward building a modern, tech-powered force that's ready for tomorrow.
Swavlamban draws nearly 3,000 participants
Started in 2022, Swavlamban has quickly grown, with nearly 3,000 participants in 2025.
The event connects the Indian Navy's operational requirements with India's scientists, engineers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.
It's all part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push, giving local talent a chance to directly shape the Navy's future.