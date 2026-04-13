Swedish man on trial accused of coercing wife into sex
A 61-year-old man in Sweden is on trial after being accused of forcing his wife into sex with more than 120 men across three years.
The case, which kicked off on April 10, centers around claims he used surveillance cameras, drugs, and fake online ads to control her at their home.
Prosecutors say he even pretended to be his wife while arranging these meetings.
Defendant denies allegations, admits arranging meetings
He faces serious charges (aggravated procuring, threats, rape, and assault) with allegations that he physically hurt his wife and threatened her life.
She's now divorced from him and is participating in the proceedings via video link.
While the man denies all allegations, he does admit to helping set up some meetings.
Out of all the men involved, 28 have also been charged.
The trial is expected to last two weeks, and prosecutors are seeking a fine of about $53,000.