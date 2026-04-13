Swedish man on trial accused of coercing wife into sex

Defendant denies allegations, admits arranging meetings

He faces serious charges (aggravated procuring, threats, rape, and assault) with allegations that he physically hurt his wife and threatened her life.

She's now divorced from him and is participating in the proceedings via video link.

While the man denies all allegations, he does admit to helping set up some meetings.

Out of all the men involved, 28 have also been charged.

The trial is expected to last two weeks, and prosecutors are seeking a fine of about $53,000.