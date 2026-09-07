Sweets cost 10% to 15% more as Maharashtra sugar jumps
India
Heads up if you've got a sweet tooth: sweets are about to get pricier by 10% to 15% this festive season.
Sugar costs have jumped over 35% in Maharashtra, mainly because of lower production and more sugar being used for ethanol.
So, sweets will feel the pinch.
Mumbai milk up ₹9 per liter
It's not just sugar: milk prices in Mumbai are up ₹9 per liter since September, and ghee, paneer, and dry fruits have all gotten costlier too.
Sweet makers across India say they can't keep absorbing these hikes.
Sweetmakers and confectioners say even if sugar prices drop by Diwali, overall costs will still be high, leaving festive prices elevated and consumers with a bitter aftertaste.