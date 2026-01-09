Swiggy delivery worker falls from train, raising safety questions India Jan 09, 2026

A Swiggy delivery partner in Andhra Pradesh fell while trying to get off a moving train after delivering food as shared on January 8, 2026.

The Prashanti Express had only stopped briefly, making the delivery rushed and risky.

The moment was caught on video by Bijay Anand and quickly went viral, with many echoing the message: "No delivery is worth a human life."