Swiggy delivery worker falls from train, raising safety questions
A Swiggy delivery partner in Andhra Pradesh fell while trying to get off a moving train after delivering food as shared on January 8, 2026.
The Prashanti Express had only stopped briefly, making the delivery rushed and risky.
The moment was caught on video by Bijay Anand and quickly went viral, with many echoing the message: "No delivery is worth a human life."
Viral video sparks calls for safer gig work
The clip has drawn over a million views and sparked serious conversations about gig worker safety.
People are urging for clearer rules around train deliveries and better protections for workers, with many saying it's time companies step up to keep their partners safe—especially when time pressure is involved.