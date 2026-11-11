Swiggy finds classic dishes among top Diwali delivery orders
Swiggy's latest report shows masala dosa, kaju katli, and paneer butter masala were among the most ordered dishes for Diwali 2026.
Among sweets, kaju katli was everyone's go-to, with motichoor ladoo, rasgulla, and gulab jamun not far behind.
It's clear people still crave those classic flavors, even when they're ordering in.
Swiggy reports 10.7% Diwali order rise
Food delivery orders jumped by 10.7% during the festival (November 6-8, 2026) compared to the same comparison period used in 2025 (October 18-20, 2025).
More folks are choosing convenience for their celebrations: Swiggy's numbers highlight how ordering in has become part of the modern festive vibe.