Swiss International Air Lines aborts Delhi takeoff after engine failure
India
A Swiss International Air Lines flight from Delhi to Zurich had to suddenly stop its takeoff on April 26, 2026 when one of its engines failed, causing a loud bang and flames.
The Airbus A330, carrying 245 people, veered off but managed to halt safely on the runway.
Four people were injured.
Investigators find serious internal engine damage
Investigators found serious internal damage in the engine: broken bolts, debris, and seized shafts made it tough to inspect further.
Flight recorders have been recovered for analysis.
Experts from India and Europe are teaming up to figure out what went wrong and may issue safety recommendations at a later stage of the investigation.