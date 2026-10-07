Swiss President Guy Parmelin's trip to Noida airport causes diversions
Swiss President Guy Parmelin's trip to Noida International Airport on Tuesday brought traffic disruptions across parts of Noida and Greater Noida, including the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway.
His around 10 vehicles meant temporary traffic diversions, and plenty of frustrated commuters got a firsthand look at just how disruptive VIP visits can be.
Noida gridlock delays school busses
The gridlock hit school busses especially hard, sparking complaints about poor traffic management and lack of clear updates.
Even with an official advisory and a restriction on commercial vehicles from 7am to 10pm on Tuesday on designated routes, heavy congestion lingered.
Police said they stopped traffic for about 10 to 15 minutes at a time and tried rerouting cars onto smaller roads to help ease the mess.