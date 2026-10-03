S.Y. Quraishi calls Election Commission use of Form 6 criminal
India
Former Chief Election Commissioner Dr. S.Y. Quraishi is questioning the Election Commission for using Form 6, meant for new voter sign-ups, to bring back names that were deleted from the voter list.
He says this isn't just a technical mix-up, but actually counts as a crime, and officials forcing it could be held responsible.
Election Commission defends Form 6
The Election Commission insists Form 6 is fine for new applications and says any disagreements among top officials are just part of routine discussions.
Interestingly, two commissioners have pushed to change how Form 6 is used, raising the issue 14 times, but their suggestions have not been accepted so far.