T. Veena seeks ED postponement citing health in CMRL case
T. Veena, daughter of ex-Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone her scheduled questioning on June 12, 2026.
The case is about alleged money laundering tied to payments from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).
Veena has sought postponement citing health grounds, but assures she will cooperate with the ED later.
ED probes Exalogic payments, freezes accounts
The ED is looking into claims that Veena's old company, Exalogic, got big monthly payments from CMRL between 2017 and 2021 without actually providing services.
Last month, they raided homes linked to Vijayan and Veena's husband P.A. Mohamed Riyas, collecting documents, and freezing over ₹18 crore across hundreds of accounts.
Plus, a Kochi court just gave them access to key documents from a previous SFIO probe into alleged fictitious expenses, moving the investigation forward.