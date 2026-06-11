T. Veena seeks ED postponement citing health in CMRL case

ED probes Exalogic payments, freezes accounts

The ED is looking into claims that Veena's old company, Exalogic, got big monthly payments from CMRL between 2017 and 2021 without actually providing services.

Last month, they raided homes linked to Vijayan and Veena's husband P.A. Mohamed Riyas, collecting documents, and freezing over ₹18 crore across hundreds of accounts.

Plus, a Kochi court just gave them access to key documents from a previous SFIO probe into alleged fictitious expenses, moving the investigation forward.