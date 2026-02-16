T20 WC: Delhi Police's memes steal spotlight after India-Pakistan clash
After India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026, Delhi Police's social media team stole the spotlight with their clever tweets and memes.
The match in Colombo saw Ishan Kishan shine with 77 runs, but it was Delhi Police's playful online banter that had everyone talking.
One tweet poked fun at Pakistan's batting collapse with: "If you take a U-turn at the wrong place, you will fall on your face."
Another tweet tagged NYPD, joking about hearing two loud noises—one being "Indiaaa..India!" and the other possibly from broken TVs.
The NYPD-tagging tweet racked up over 500K views and more than 5,200 likes.
Fans loved how Delhi Police mixed humor with cricket updates, making their timeline a must-watch after the big match.
Delhi Police didn't stop there—fans roasted Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his quick dismissal while a viral video of a frustrated Pakistani fan smashing his TV circulated.
Their witty approach turned post-match reactions into pure entertainment for cricket fans online.