T20 WC: Delhi Police's memes steal spotlight after India-Pakistan clash

One tweet poked fun at Pakistan's batting collapse

One tweet poked fun at Pakistan's batting collapse with: "If you take a U-turn at the wrong place, you will fall on your face."

Another tweet tagged NYPD, joking about hearing two loud noises—one being "Indiaaa..India!" and the other possibly from broken TVs.

The NYPD-tagging tweet racked up over 500K views and more than 5,200 likes.

Fans loved how Delhi Police mixed humor with cricket updates, making their timeline a must-watch after the big match.