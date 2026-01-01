T20 WC: Delhi Traffic Police announce restrictions near stadium
If you're planning to be anywhere near Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 1, heads up: Delhi Traffic Police is rolling out special restrictions from noon to 10pm for the big T20 World Cup match.
The game starts at 3pm but expect crowds and road changes all afternoon.
Which roads are off-limits?
Heavy vehicles can't use Daryaganj-Bahadurshah Zafar Marg or Guru Nanak Chowk-Asaf Ali Road.
Everyone else should steer clear of JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from Rajghat to IP Flyover—no parking allowed on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and the Ring Road stretch during match hours.
Entry, parking, and drop-off points
Entry for fans is split: gates 1-8 and 16-18 are via Bahadurshah Zafar Marg; gates 10-15 are through JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.
There are free park-and-ride spots at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road.
Official parking is set up at JP Park (Gate 3), Vikram Nagar, near JJB for two-wheelers, and GLNS School.
If you're taking a cab or auto, drop-offs happen at Gate 2 or Rajghat Chowk.
