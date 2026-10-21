Tada records 109.8mm while low pressure drenches Tirupati district

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated places in Prakasam, Nellore and parts of Rayalaseema on Thursday, and in most northern coastal districts, Prakasam, Nellore and most Rayalaseema districts on Friday.

Strong winds of 30 to 40km/h, gusting to 50km/h, are likely at isolated places across the State until Saturday morning.

Another low-pressure system could form around October 23, possibly bringing even more intense weather.

Fishermen have been told to stay off the sea from Sunday, and rain is likely in Visakhapatnam around October 27, possibly from the evening of October 26, so it's best to keep an eye on updates if you're in the area.