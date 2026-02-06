Tadoba tiger reaches Andhra Pradesh after crossing Godavari river
India
A tiger from Maharashtra's Tadoba Reserve has made its way into villages near Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, after crossing the Godavari River.
The big cat killed several farm animals and was even caught on video climbing over a wedding hall wall—no wonder locals are feeling uneasy.
Tiger being tracked by 12 teams
Authorities aren't taking any chances: 12 teams with experts, drones, and thermal cameras are tracking the tiger.
People in affected areas have been asked to stay indoors at night and keep their livestock secure while officials work to capture the animal.