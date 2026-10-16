Tahir Hussain sentenced to 2 years for Northeast Delhi riots

Hussain was convicted under laws related to rioting and fined ₹10,000.

Victims said they suffered big losses, and Mohd Zahid alleged that rioters were raising slogans in Hussain's name and claiming to be acting with his support.

This comes after he already received a life sentence for another crime during the same riots.

The court also dismissed his claims that he tried to get police help, saying there was no proof to back him up.