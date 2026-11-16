Taj Mahal adding CCTV after review flags possible blind spots
Security at the Taj Mahal is getting an upgrade after a recent review identified possible blind spots.
To fix this, more CCTV cameras will be added around the monument, part of a bigger push to keep the site safer for everyone.
Taj Mahal committee examines staff, monkeys
The committee also checked how security staff are deployed and whether there are enough people on duty, as per Supreme Court orders.
They looked into parking issues at the eastern and western gates and discussed the growing monkey menace, following repeated incidents of tourists being bitten on the premises.
Plus, among the proposals were different-colored ID cards for registered and unregistered guides to make it easier to spot who is officially registered.