Taj Mahal hosts peaceful Muslim Eid-ul-Adha prayers with significant turnout
India
The Taj Mahal turned into a peaceful gathering spot as a significant turnout of Muslim devotees came together for Eid-ul-Adha prayers.
The iconic monument's serene vibe made the collective worship feel extra special, with everyone reflecting on the festival's meaning: sacrifice, faith, and coming together.
Eid-ul-Adha honors Ibrahim's devotion and unity
Eid-ul-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is all about remembering Ibrahim's devotion and celebrating community spirit.
The prayers at the Taj Mahal highlighted how this day encourages unity among Muslims, making it a memorable moment for everyone who attended.