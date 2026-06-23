Takia Kale Khan blaze wipes out at least 30 huts
India
Late Monday night, a huge fire swept through the Takia Kale Khan area in Delhi, wiping out at least 30 huts.
Firefighters rushed over with 24 trucks and managed to put out the blaze after nearly three hours.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.
Police evacuate 12, residents reluctant
Police evacuated 12 residents, but some were hesitant to leave because they didn't want to lose their belongings.
The fire spread fast thanks to old furniture and timber packed into the huts, which also created thick smoke.
Authorities are still looking into what sparked the fire.