Talegaon Dabhade 19-year-old drowns following police questioning of companion

DCP Khedkar says police questioning routine

Shweta Khedkar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, clarified that the police questioning was routine and not linked to her drowning.

After the inquiry, her companion began searching for her, but she was later found in the lake.

The girl's family, devastated by the loss, confronted and allegedly assaulted him outside Atharva Hospital, blaming him for what happened.

They later completed formalities at the police station and are expected to file a complaint against him.