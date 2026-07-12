Taliban's Abdullah Omari ends 6 day agriculture talks with India
India and Afghanistan (now led by the Taliban) just wrapped up six days of talks to work together on agriculture.
Abdullah Omari, Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (of the Taliban administration), met Indian officials to discuss ways to improve farming, boost trade, build better irrigation systems, and tackle food security challenges.
India pledges climate resilient bio-fortified crops
India promised to help by sharing climate-resilient crops and bio-fortified varieties, basically making Afghan farming stronger against tough weather and nutrition gaps.
Even though India doesn't officially recognize the Taliban government, it keeps sending food and medicines to Afghanistan.
This is actually the fourth visit by a Taliban minister in a year, showing both sides are keen on practical cooperation despite political differences.