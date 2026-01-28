Taliban's new penal code brings class-based punishments and slavery

How the penalties work—and why people are worried

Punishments depend on your class: mullahs get advice from judges, elites are summoned, the middle class gets prison time, and the lower class faces both prison and corporal punishment.

The law also targets religious minorities—Hanafi who change their sect get two years in jail; non-Hanafis are labeled heretics.

Human rights groups say this system could lead to serious abuse and discrimination since it skips fair trials and lets regular people dole out harsh penalties.