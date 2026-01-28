Taliban's new penal code brings class-based punishments and slavery
The Taliban has introduced a new penal code in Afghanistan that divides people into classes—free citizens and slaves—and sets different punishments based on social status.
Signed by leader Hibatullah Akhundzada earlier this month, the 58-page law is being rolled out across provinces.
It relies heavily on confessions without lawyers or fair trials, and even allows any Muslim to punish someone they see committing a "sin," including flogging.
How the penalties work—and why people are worried
Punishments depend on your class: mullahs get advice from judges, elites are summoned, the middle class gets prison time, and the lower class faces both prison and corporal punishment.
The law also targets religious minorities—Hanafi who change their sect get two years in jail; non-Hanafis are labeled heretics.
Human rights groups say this system could lead to serious abuse and discrimination since it skips fair trials and lets regular people dole out harsh penalties.