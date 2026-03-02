'Talk to Iran, Israel': INSA on 27 stranded Indian vessels India Mar 02, 2026

The ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz—sparked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran—has left 27 Indian-flagged vessels in the region, many loaded with crude oil and LPG or waiting south of the Strait to load additional cargo, with tanker traffic dropping by 70%.

The Indian National Shipowners's Association (INSA) has asked the government to step in, urging officials to talk with Iran and Israel to keep Indian crews safe and protect vital energy imports.