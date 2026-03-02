'Talk to Iran, Israel': INSA on 27 stranded Indian vessels
The ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz—sparked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran—has left 27 Indian-flagged vessels in the region, many loaded with crude oil and LPG or waiting south of the Strait to load additional cargo, with tanker traffic dropping by 70%.
The Indian National Shipowners's Association (INSA) has asked the government to step in, urging officials to talk with Iran and Israel to keep Indian crews safe and protect vital energy imports.
Port chaos and rising costs
This standoff isn't just about ships—it's disrupting major Indian ports, leaving around 4,500 tons of onions and about 2,000 containers, mostly rice, stranded, and putting 80% of Basmati exports to the Gulf at risk.
Big shipping companies are rerouting or suspending trips, driving up costs for everyone.
Since the Strait handles 20% of the world's oil, any delay here can mean higher prices and shortages back home.