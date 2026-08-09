Jharkhand recruitment row: Fresh talks with protesters on Sunday
What's the story
The Jharkhand government is set to hold fresh talks on Sunday with aspirants protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. This comes after multiple meetings between the government and student groups failed to resolve the issue. The protests, which have been ongoing for 16 days, are led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch. They demand a CBI probe and reforms in recruitment agencies like JPSC and JSSC.
Health concerns
Student leader's health deteriorates
Student leader Devenedra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium for around a week, saw his health deteriorate early Sunday.
Doctors recorded his blood glucose level at 53.
The government held talks with various student groups on Friday and Saturday but failed to reach an agreement.
Accusations made
Accusations against government
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch accused the Jharkhand government of "political maneuvering" by announcing another round of talks with student organizations.
They alleged this was an attempt to divide protesters and distract from their demands.
Ravindra Paswan, a leader of the Manch, said the government was trying to weaken their agitation by talking to groups that weren't part of it.
Government response
Government panel met chief minister
The government panel, including ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Prasad Yadav, met with Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday evening.
Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said they are seeking suggestions from aspirants on reforms in recruitment processes through an email ID.
Despite talks being held in a positive atmosphere, protesters say their agitation will continue until all demands are met.
Ongoing protests
Other developments in the protests
The All India Students' Association (AISA) also joined the protest, with its national president Neha Bora demanding cancellation of certain examinations.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held separate protests on Friday, resulting in scuffles with police near the chief minister's residence.
Nineteen people have been arrested so far over alleged JPSC examination irregularities.
Former panel chairperson L Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28.