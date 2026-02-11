Tamil Nadu: 14,000 differently-abled people protest for better pensions India Feb 11, 2026

More than 60 differently-abled people were detained in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday after blocking roads to demand better welfare pensions.

This was part of a bigger statewide protest led by TARATDAC, with nearly 14,000 people rallying across Tamil Nadu and around 55 detained in Coimbatore and more than 300 in Salem.