Tamil Nadu: 14,000 differently-abled people protest for better pensions
More than 60 differently-abled people were detained in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday after blocking roads to demand better welfare pensions.
This was part of a bigger statewide protest led by TARATDAC, with nearly 14,000 people rallying across Tamil Nadu and around 55 detained in Coimbatore and more than 300 in Salem.
Why the demand for higher pensions
Right now, beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu receive ₹1,500-₹2,000 a month—way less than what's offered in places like Andhra Pradesh or Puducherry.
Protesters want these pensions raised to ₹6,000 for general disability, ₹10,000 for severe cases, and ₹15,000 if bedridden.
They're frustrated because their demands for higher pensions remain unmet, despite a ₹500 increase, date not specified—even as prices keep rising.
Need to speak up against injustice
This is about basic dignity and fair support for people who need it most.
The protests highlight how tough things are when government help doesn't keep up with real life—and why speaking up still matters.