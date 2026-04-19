Tamil Nadu: 16 dead, 6 injured in firecracker unit blast
What's the story
A devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti village, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, has left at least 16 people dead and six others injured, The Times of India reported. The blast occurred, and the subsequent fire has since been brought under control. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the incident.
Official response
CM Stalin expresses condolences, visits site
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed state ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to visit Kattanarpatti village and supervise rescue operations. "The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," he posted on X.
Twitter Post
MK Stalin's post on firecracker blast
விருதுநகர் மாவட்டம் கட்டனார்பட்டியில் ஏற்பட்ட பட்டாசு ஆலை வெடி விபத்தில் பலர் உயிரிழந்துள்ள துயரச் செய்தி மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது. உயிரிழந்தோரின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்கள்.— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 19, 2026
மீட்புப் பணிகளை விரைவுபடுத்திக் கண்காணிக்கவும், பாதிக்கப்பட்ட குடும்பங்களுக்கு ஆறுதல்…
Past incidents
Several similar incidents in past
Virudhunagar district is a well-known center for firecracker manufacturing and has witnessed several such accidents in recent years. On April 13, a massive explosion rocked an Excel fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur. In February 2024, another blast at a firecracker unit killed 10 people and injured over seven others. A separate incident on June 29, 2024, killed four and injured one at another unit.