Virudhunagar district is a well-known center for firecracker manufacturing

Tamil Nadu: 16 dead, 6 injured in firecracker unit blast

By Snehil Singh 05:59 pm Apr 19, 202605:59 pm

What's the story

A devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti village, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, has left at least 16 people dead and six others injured, The Times of India reported. The blast occurred, and the subsequent fire has since been brought under control. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the incident.