Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, several injured in caste-based attack
On Monday night (March 2, 2026), a group of nine attacked villagers near a tea shop in Perumpathu, Tirunelveli district.
Armed with sickles, they killed John Mark (from the Scheduled Caste community and living with a disability) and D Trinath Kata (an Odisha migrant).
Reports vary on the number injured—some say five while others say six; the injured were given first aid and shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, and one person remains in critical condition.
Locals block roads demanding justice
Police have arrested six suspects so far and are reviewing CCTV footage to find more clues. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, but officials say it's not caste-related.
Meanwhile, locals from SC and BC communities have blocked roads for two days demanding justice and full arrests.
Heavy police presence continues as leaders meet with protestors, while political parties criticize the state government's handling of law and order.