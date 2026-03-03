Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, several injured in caste-based attack India Mar 03, 2026

On Monday night (March 2, 2026), a group of nine attacked villagers near a tea shop in Perumpathu, Tirunelveli district.

Armed with sickles, they killed John Mark (from the Scheduled Caste community and living with a disability) and D Trinath Kata (an Odisha migrant).

Reports vary on the number injured—some say five while others say six; the injured were given first aid and shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, and one person remains in critical condition.