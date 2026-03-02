Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, 95 injured in bull charging event
India
A traditional manjuvirattu event in Araliparai, Sivaganga district, took a tragic turn when bulls broke loose and charged into the crowd.
Three spectators lost their lives and 95 others were injured during the festival's bull-chasing sport, which saw over 600 bulls released and more than 70 tamers participating.
Manjuvirattu sport is centuries old
The victims—Sundararajan (34), Ramanathan (23), and Jamalal Ji (55)—were identified after the incident.
Medical camps at the site provided first aid, while those seriously hurt were rushed to local hospitals.
Manjuvirattu is a centuries-old Tamil sport where participants chase bulls across a distance, different from jallikattu's taming style, and remains especially popular in Sivaganga and Madurai districts.