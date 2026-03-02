Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, 95 injured in bull charging event

Manjuvirattu sport is centuries old

The victims—Sundararajan (34), Ramanathan (23), and Jamalal Ji (55)—were identified after the incident.

Medical camps at the site provided first aid, while those seriously hurt were rushed to local hospitals.

Manjuvirattu is a centuries-old Tamil sport where participants chase bulls across a distance, different from jallikattu's taming style, and remains especially popular in Sivaganga and Madurai districts.