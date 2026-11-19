Tamil Nadu 3-year-old wrapped in vinyl, tied by school attendant
A three-year-old boy in Thiruthuraipoondi, Tamil Nadu, was reportedly tied up and wrapped in a vinyl sheet by a school attendant as punishment for misbehaving.
CCTV footage showed the child struggling with his hands bound and an injury near his eye.
The incident only came to light when the boy went home hurt and told his father what happened.
Police register case, school fires accused
After seeing the CCTV footage himself, the boy's father filed a police complaint.
Police have now registered a case against the teacher and a woman attendant for cruelty and negligence, while the school has reportedly fired them.
An investigation is ongoing to hold those responsible accountable.