Tamil Nadu Agricultural University forecasts near-normal June to September monsoon

Tamil Nadu mostly within 10% normal

Most districts should see rainfall within 10% of their usual amounts.

Chennai and Chengalpattu might get just a little less rain than average, while Cuddalore and Vellore are set to stay on track.

However, places like Coimbatore and Tirunelveli could face bigger drops: Coimbatore may get only 178mm (down from 210mm), and Tirunelveli could see a 16% dip.

The takeaway: some areas need to plan ahead for possible shortfalls.