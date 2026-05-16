Tamil Nadu Agricultural University forecasts near-normal June to September monsoon
India
Good news for Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) expects the upcoming June-September monsoon to be close to normal.
Its forecast, based on climate data, gives a district-by-district breakdown to help farmers and planners get ready for the season.
Tamil Nadu mostly within 10% normal
Most districts should see rainfall within 10% of their usual amounts.
Chennai and Chengalpattu might get just a little less rain than average, while Cuddalore and Vellore are set to stay on track.
However, places like Coimbatore and Tirunelveli could face bigger drops: Coimbatore may get only 178mm (down from 210mm), and Tirunelveli could see a 16% dip.
The takeaway: some areas need to plan ahead for possible shortfalls.