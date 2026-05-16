Tamil Nadu Agricultural University predicts near normal southwest monsoon rainfall
Good news for Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) says this year's southwest monsoon (June-September) should bring pretty normal rainfall across the state.
Most districts are set for rain close to their usual averages, with only small ups or downs expected.
Places like Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Theni can expect things to stay mostly on track.
TNAU gives 60% monsoon probability
TNAU's team used ocean temperature data and climate indicators to make this call, giving their prediction a 60% probability level.
Chennai (-2%), Chengalpattu (-3%), and Kancheepuram (-4%) are looking at almost-normal rain, while Villupuram might see a bit more of a dip (-8%).
Some western and southern districts, like Coimbatore and Tiruppur, could get up to 15% less rain than usual.
Hilly spots like the Nilgiris will see only slight drops.