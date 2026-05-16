Tamil Nadu Agricultural University predicts near normal southwest monsoon rainfall

TNAU gives 60% monsoon probability

TNAU's team used ocean temperature data and climate indicators to make this call, giving their prediction a 60% probability level.

Chennai (-2%), Chengalpattu (-3%), and Kancheepuram (-4%) are looking at almost-normal rain, while Villupuram might see a bit more of a dip (-8%).

Some western and southern districts, like Coimbatore and Tiruppur, could get up to 15% less rain than usual.

Hilly spots like the Nilgiris will see only slight drops.