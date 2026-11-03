Tamil Nadu allows private bids for TASMAC bars near shops
Tamil Nadu just announced fresh guidelines for its government-run TASMAC bars.
Now, these bars can open right next to or within 100 meters of a TASMAC liquor shop, and private players can bid to run them.
TASMAC sets the minimum price.
The move is all about bringing more structure, and maybe a bit of competition, to how these bars operate.
TASMAC rules set distance, hygiene, hours
Liquor shops need to keep at least 50 meters away from schools and places of worship in cities (100 meters elsewhere unless it's a commercial or industrial zone).
They have to offer basics like clean drinking water and maintain hygiene.
No bars inside hotels or certain tribal areas, and opening hours are set from noon to 10pm.
Plus, no entry for anyone under 21 (age checks might be part of the deal).
All signboards must be in Tamil with clear health warnings.