Tamil Nadu allows private bids for TASMAC bars near shops

Liquor shops need to keep at least 50 meters away from schools and places of worship in cities (100 meters elsewhere unless it's a commercial or industrial zone).

They have to offer basics like clean drinking water and maintain hygiene.

No bars inside hotels or certain tribal areas, and opening hours are set from noon to 10pm.

Plus, no entry for anyone under 21 (age checks might be part of the deal).

All signboards must be in Tamil with clear health warnings.