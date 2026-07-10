Tamil Nadu ammonia leak kills 17, highlights tribal migrant risks
India
A tragic ammonia gas leak at a seafood plant in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, on June 21 took the lives of 17 migrant workers, 14 of them teenage girls from Odisha's Juang tribe.
The incident has put a spotlight on the risky and unfair conditions many young tribal migrants face while chasing better jobs far from home.
Survivors report fumes, contractors broke promises
Survivors say they were exposed to toxic fumes while sleeping in residential quarters.
Many had been promised steady pay and advance money by labor contractors but ended up working in dangerous environments instead.
For the Juang community back in Odisha, where jobs are scarce and literacy is low, such migration often feels like the only option, even though it comes with big risks.