Tamil Nadu announces 1 year maternity leave for 3rd child
India
Tamil Nadu just made a big change for women working in government jobs: mothers having their third child will now get one year of maternity leave instead of just 12 weeks.
This update, announced by Minister D Sarathkumar in the Assembly on Tuesday, means the third child now gets the same one-year leave as the first two children for eligible women employees.
Formal order expected soon
Until now, only the first two children got a full year of leave; the third child meant much less time.
With this move, Tamil Nadu continues its trend of expanding support for working mothers, a journey that started with just 90 days' leave years ago and has grown steadily since.
A formal order is expected soon to make this official.