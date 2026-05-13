Tamil Nadu appoints T. Udhayachandran, Dr. Darez Ahamed in reshuffle
India
Big changes are happening in Tamil Nadu's top government jobs. The state just switched up several IAS officers to fresh roles, aiming to boost how departments run and serve people.
T. Udhayachandran now heads the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), while Dr. Darez Ahamed has stepped in as secretary for health and family welfare.
TNPL head named and appointments made
Kumar Jayant is taking charge at Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. (TNPL).
Mariam Pallavi Baldev is now leading social welfare and women empowerment.
Anu George will oversee animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries, and fishermen welfare.
Plus, Dr. P. Senthilkumar becomes secretary to the chief minister.
All these shifts are meant to make government work smoother for everyone.