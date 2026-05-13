Tamil Nadu appoints T. Udhayachandran, Dr. Darez Ahamed in reshuffle India May 13, 2026

Big changes are happening in Tamil Nadu's top government jobs. The state just switched up several IAS officers to fresh roles, aiming to boost how departments run and serve people.

T. Udhayachandran now heads the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), while Dr. Darez Ahamed has stepped in as secretary for health and family welfare.