Tamil Nadu Assembly passes bill to exempt state from NEET

The latest protests saw groups like Cockroach Janta Party-Tamil Nadu, All India Students's Federation, and Pa Ranjith's Neelam Students Movement rallying across Chennai.

Celebrities joined in too: actor Revathi called the visuals of the attack on Delhi protesters "unbearable," while filmmaker Vetrimaaran said the government's motive is to take away medical education and knowledge.

Over 500 students protested at New College, with more voices, including Andrea Jeremiah and singer Arivu, calling for change.