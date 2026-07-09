Tamil Nadu bans party activity inside government school classrooms
India
Tamil Nadu just put a stop to all political activities in government schools.
Now only elected representatives visiting for official programs are allowed inside classrooms: no party members or outsiders.
The move is meant to keep school spaces focused on learning, not politics.
Tamil Nadu records 0 primary dropouts
Celebrating political leaders' birthdays or similar events on campus is now banned, with the state reminding everyone that schools are meant for education, not for individuals or politics.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is leading the way in education: it has a zero dropout rate at the primary level and a strong 97% enrollment rate at the secondary level, plus a better pupil-teacher ratio than most of India.