Tamil Nadu begins Mullaperiyar release 350 cusecs after 2 months
After a two-month wait thanks to low rainfall, Tamil Nadu has started releasing water from the Mullaperiyar Dam, 350 cusecs, to be exact.
The dam's water level jumped from below 113 feet in early summer to over 122 feet after recent heavy rains.
This annual release, usually kicked off in June, will now run for the next 120 days to support both farming and drinking needs.
Mullaperiyar release sparks pollution concerns
Of the released water, most (200 cusecs) will help irrigate 14,707 hectares of land in five neighboring districts of Tamil Nadu; the rest (150 cusecs) is set aside for drinking water.
But not everyone's celebrating: Cumbum MLA Jagannath Misra flagged pollution concerns at the release event, pointing out waste from Kumily local body areas.
Kumily Panchayat President M.M. Varghese also mentioned sewage issues but said steps are already under way to set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Kumily.