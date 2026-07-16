Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran charged in 3.99cr seizure
India
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has officially been charged after ₹3.99 crore in cash was seized from a train in Chennai in April 2024.
The money was found by the Flying Squad Team on the Nellai Express at Tambaram station and is now at the center of a major political controversy.
CB-CID names 13 in voter-cash case
Authorities say the cash was meant for voter distribution during Nagenthran's election campaign in Tirunelveli.
Three people, including his hotel manager Sathish (also a BJP member), were arrested.
The CB-CID has now named 13 people, including Nagenthran and BJP's former organizing secretary Kesava Vinayagam, in its charge sheet.
After court, Nagenthran called the case "political motives" under DMK rule.
The next hearing is set for July 30, 2026.