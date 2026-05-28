Tamil Nadu books suspects under Goondas Act in Sulur murder
Tamil Nadu has taken tough action after a heartbreaking crime: two men accused of abducting, sexually assaulting, and killing a 10-year-old girl in Sulur near Coimbatore are now booked under the Goondas Act.
The girl's body was found at Kannampalayam lake on May 22, sparking outrage and calls for justice across the state.
Both suspects were arrested the next day under the POCSO Act and remain in custody.
Coimbatore authorities issue goondas detention orders
Coimbatore officials quickly invoked the Goondas Act against the accused, and issued detention orders against them under the Act.
SP Pavan Kumar said they're committed to keeping public safety a top priority.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urged agencies to fast-track investigations and ensure expedited trials, aiming for swift and strong punishment.