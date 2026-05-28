Tamil Nadu books suspects under Goondas Act in Sulur murder India May 28, 2026

Tamil Nadu has taken tough action after a heartbreaking crime: two men accused of abducting, sexually assaulting, and killing a 10-year-old girl in Sulur near Coimbatore are now booked under the Goondas Act.

The girl's body was found at Kannampalayam lake on May 22, sparking outrage and calls for justice across the state.

Both suspects were arrested the next day under the POCSO Act and remain in custody.