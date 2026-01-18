Tamil Nadu bull race turns tragic during Pongal festival
India
A bull race in Govinda Reddipalayam, Tamil Nadu, ended in tragedy when Thilagar, a 65-year-old visiting his daughter for Pongal, was fatally gored by a bull near the finish line.
The event drew over 5,000 spectators and featured more than 100 bulls.
Injuries and ongoing events
Alongside Thilagar's death, 27 people were injured after being hit by bulls.
Despite the accident, other traditional Pongal events like Jallikattu continued—highlighting both the excitement and risks that come with these much-loved celebrations.
Police are investigating the incident.