Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay photographed in-flight with Uma Meenakshi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just made waves online with an in-flight photo alongside flight attendant Uma Meenakshi.
Snapped during his first official trip back from New Delhi as chief minister, the photo was posted by Meenakshi, who called the moment "extra special" on Instagram.
Fans loved seeing Vijay looking relaxed and friendly, proof that he is still approachable even after stepping into the top job.
Vijay launched TVK in 2024
Vijay's rise has been pretty remarkable. He launched his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2024 and quickly became Tamil Nadu's chief minister after TVK won big in the state elections.
His campaign focused on youth involvement, anti-corruption, and welfare reforms, ideas that really connected with young voters and helped him make the leap from movie star to political leader.