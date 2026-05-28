Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay photographed in-flight with Uma Meenakshi India May 28, 2026

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just made waves online with an in-flight photo alongside flight attendant Uma Meenakshi.

Snapped during his first official trip back from New Delhi as chief minister, the photo was posted by Meenakshi, who called the moment "extra special" on Instagram.

Fans loved seeing Vijay looking relaxed and friendly, proof that he is still approachable even after stepping into the top job.