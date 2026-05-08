Tamil Nadu Class 12 pass rate 95.03% with girls leading India May 08, 2026

Tamil Nadu's Class 12 results are out, and the state has plenty to celebrate: 95.03% of students passed this year, a slight bump up from last time.

Out of nearly 800,000 students who appeared, over 750,000 made the cut.

Girls led the way with a stellar 97% pass rate, while boys came in at 93.19%.