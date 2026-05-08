Tamil Nadu Class 12 pass rate 95.03% with girls leading
India
Tamil Nadu's Class 12 results are out, and the state has plenty to celebrate: 95.03% of students passed this year, a slight bump up from last time.
Out of nearly 800,000 students who appeared, over 750,000 made the cut.
Girls led the way with a stellar 97% pass rate, while boys came in at 93.19%.
Erode tops districts, many schools 100%
Erode district topped the charts with a massive 98.87% pass rate, followed by Sivaganga at just over 98%.
Chennai landed at rank 20 with a solid showing too.
Impressively, more than 2,600 private schools and nearly 500 government schools hit a perfect 100% pass rate.
Science stream students led with almost 97%, while commerce wasn't far behind at about 93%.