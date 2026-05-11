Tamil Nadu Class 12 results almost postponed amid minister vacancy
India
Tamil Nadu's Class 12 results were nearly postponed this year because there was no school education minister to announce them, a tradition since 2018.
With no government in place after elections, officials said the results date would be revealed at the last minute, leaving students and parents anxious.
Results released on time amid criticism
The delay sparked worries about missing college admission deadlines.
After criticism from educationists and child-rights advocates, the results were released on time.
Governor Arlekar stepped in too, urging that students' futures shouldn't depend on political formalities, prompting calls to keep result announcements free from politics.