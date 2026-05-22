Tamil Nadu closes 717 liquor shops, 3,600 TASMAC staff uncertain
India
Tamil Nadu just closed 717 government-run liquor shops to keep them away from schools, temples, and bus stands, a move welcomed by the public.
But about 3,600 TASMAC employees are now left wondering what comes next, as they have not received any updates about transfers or redeployment.
Workers in Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam anxious
Many workers across districts such as Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam say they are anxious about their livelihoods, since their modest salaries help support their families.
Some are struggling to pay for things like coaching fees or school tuition for their children while waiting for clarity from the government.