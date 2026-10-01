Tamil Nadu CM expands Vettri Payanam for women and transgender
India
Starting October 2, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is rolling out the expanded Vettri Payanam scheme, now offering free bus rides to women and transgender people on 12,692 state-run busses across Tamil Nadu.
It's all about making travel easier and more accessible as part of the government's push for social justice.
Vettri Payanam covers 8.4 million women daily
What's new?
Free rides aren't just for city busses anymore: they now include express, limited-stop, and deluxe busses in towns and hill areas too.
With no income limits or ride caps, the scheme is set to help around 8.4 million women daily and support over 1.6 million one-way trips across the state.