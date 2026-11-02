Tamil Nadu CM forms panel to review prison security measures

After recent incidents of escape of prisoners in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has put together a High-Level Committee to tackle security gaps in state prisons.

The group is led by JK Tripathy, IPS (Retd), former Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu as Chairman, with K Shankar, IPS, Additional Director General of Police / Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, and S Rajendran (Retd), former Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, on board, and their main goal is to review current safety measures and recommend fixes.