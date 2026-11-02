Tamil Nadu CM forms panel to review prison security measures
After recent incidents of escape of prisoners in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has put together a High-Level Committee to tackle security gaps in state prisons.
The group is led by JK Tripathy, IPS (Retd), former Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu as Chairman, with K Shankar, IPS, Additional Director General of Police / Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, and S Rajendran (Retd), former Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, on board, and their main goal is to review current safety measures and recommend fixes.
Committee to examine prison escape causes
This team will dig into how the escapes happened, looking at everything from security systems and staff routines to technology use inside prisons.
They are expected to suggest practical ways to make prisons safer, drawing ideas from across India and even globally.
The committee will submit its report with recommendations to the Government at the earliest, hoping this move stops future escapes and makes prison management stronger overall.