Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay raises health cover to ₹25L
India
Big news for people in Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just announced that the state's health insurance cover will jump from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh per year.
The update will benefit many citizens seeking medical treatment.
This update was shared during the Assembly session on Wednesday.
Farm loan relief reaches ₹6,220cr
Farmers are getting extra help too: cooperative farm loans of up to ₹75,000 will be fully waived, and even bigger loans get partial relief.
In total, over 1.38 lakh farmers benefit from this round alone, with overall farm loan relief now hitting ₹6,220 crore and helping more than 13.34 lakh farmers across the state.