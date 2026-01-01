Next Article
Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin announces ₹183.86cr Pongal bonus for employees
India
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin just announced a ₹183.86 crore Pongal bonus for nearly 10 lakh state government employees and pensioners, including teachers and retired village officers, for the 2024-25 year.
Why does it matter?
For many, this means extra cash right before Pongal—employees and teachers can get up to ₹3,000, while pensioners and part-time staff receive ₹1,000 each.
Plus, there's more good news: with token distribution beginning by January 2 and collection dates specified on the tokens, over 2 crore ration cardholders will get special Pongal gift hampers with expected essentials like rice, sugarcane, dhotis, and sarees.
It's a timely boost for families across Tamil Nadu as festival season kicks in.