Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin announces ₹183.86cr Pongal bonus for employees

Why does it matter?

For many, this means extra cash right before Pongal—employees and teachers can get up to ₹3,000, while pensioners and part-time staff receive ₹1,000 each.

Plus, there's more good news: with token distribution beginning by January 2 and collection dates specified on the tokens, over 2 crore ration cardholders will get special Pongal gift hampers with expected essentials like rice, sugarcane, dhotis, and sarees.

It's a timely boost for families across Tamil Nadu as festival season kicks in.